Massachusetts police ID suspect wanted in connection with missing mother, 23, last seen at nightclub

Boston police on Thursday identified a Rhode Island man wanted in connection to the disappearance of a 23-year-old mother last seen leaving a nightclub early Sunday.

Louis D. Coleman III, 32, was seen in the Providence area on Thursday, the Boston Police Department said. Coleman was believed to be driving a red Nissan Altima, police said.

Jassy Correia, a mother to a 2-year-old daughter, was last seen at the Venu Nightclub early Sunday “in the company of an unknown male.” Police said she was seen getting into a red car with the same man.

Police also released surveillance video of Correia leaving the nightclub and asked anyone with information to come forward.

MASSACHUSETTS WOMAN REPORTED MISSING AFTER LEAVING BOSTON BAR IS FOUND; SUSPECT CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING

Correia is described as being 5-foot-7 and was wearing hoop earrings at the time of her disappearance. Her father, Joaquin Correia, made an emotional plea to the public.

“I need my daughter back,” Joaquin Correia said in an interview with the Boston Globe. “I want to see my daughter...This situation is really bad.”

MASSACHUSETTS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYER, 17, AMONG 2 DEAD IN MAINE SNOWMOBILE ACCIDENTS

The father said his daughter went to the club with two female friends and a man, the Boston Globe reported.

The Boston Police Department said tipsters can call (617) 343-4275.