Massachusetts mother drove into Rhode Island reservoir with 3 children on board, police say

A woman from Massachusetts was arrested Friday afternoon after driving her vehicle into a reservoir in Rhode Island with her three young children inside, according to police.

The Portsmouth Police Department said in a news release posted to Facebook the agency responded to the reservoir around 3 p.m. for a report of a vehicle submerged in the water.

When authorities arrived they discovered the driver, 30-year-old Amanda Nappi of Milford, Mass., was able to get access to the embankment of the reservoir and then intentionally drove into the water.

NEW SKETCH RELEASED OF 'ORANGE SOCKS' COLD CASE VICTIM IN TEXAS

Nappi's three young children were also in the vehicle as she drove into the waterway, according to police.

"At that time, all the occupants were taken to a local hospital as a precaution," police said. All four were not seriously injured in the incident.

The reservoir, which provides drinking water to area residents, is located just north of Newport.

FLORIDA DEPUTIES NAB 'HAMBURGLAR' WHO COOKED HIMSELF A BURGER IN WENDY'S BREAK-IN

Nappi's children were later turned over to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

After her release from the hospital, the 30-year-old was arrested on three counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child. Nappi, who failed to post bond, is behind held at the Women’s Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston, R.I.

Police said she's expected back in court at a later time.