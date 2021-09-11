Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later
Published

Massachusetts Marine killed by Afghan bomb returns home on 9/11

Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Kim Janey, and U.S. Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts welcomed Pichardo at Logan International Airport

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The body of a U.S. Marine killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan has returned home to Massachusetts on the 20th anniversary of the attacks that led to the war.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, was among the U.S. service members and Afghans killed in the Aug. 26 bombing near the Kabul airport.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Kim Janey and U.S. Sen. Edward Markey paid their respects to her family as the body arrived Saturday at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

The casket of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, is carried into the Farrah Funeral Home in her hometown of Lawrence, Mass, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. 

The casket of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, is carried into the Farrah Funeral Home in her hometown of Lawrence, Mass, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.  (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

MARINES POST PHOTO OF DIGNIFIED TRANSFER OF FALLEN SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED IN KABUL

In Rosario Pichardo’s hometown of Lawrence, people lined the streets and waved flags at the vehicle procession of police, firefighters and others that accompanied her casket. A Marine honor guard carried the flag-draped casket into a funeral home.

"She’s coming home on the date, the 20th anniversary of the date, that created the war that cost her life," Francisco Urena, former state veterans commissioner, told The Boston Globe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She served with the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

A private funeral Mass will be held Monday. A public wake is planned Tuesday at a stadium in Lawrence, with burial at Bellevue Cemetery.

Your Money