Massachusetts man permanently injured after 4 teens throw brick through car windshield in random attack: cops

A Massachusetts man was severely injured when he was hit in the face with a brick that someone threw through his windshield while he was driving, police said.

Four teenagers were arrested for the Saturday afternoon assault on Plantation Street in Worcester, local police said in a press release. The victim, who was identified in a GoFundMe page as a 37-year-old named Emanuel, was driving shortly after 3:45 p.m. when someone in a red SUV hurled the brick at his car, Worcester Police Department said.

"It went through the windshield, struck the victim in the face, and caused very serious, permanent injuries," the release states.

As police began investigating the assault, they received many more reports about people inside the red SUV throwing bricks at passing cars, officials said. They were able to track down the vehicle and follow it until two teenage boys ditched the car and ran off.

Police ultimately caught up to the pair and arrested the two males, ages 15 and 16, and two girls, also ages 15 and 16, who had remained inside the car, police said.

In all, the quartet alleged damaged 19 vehicles during their brick-throwing spree.

Each teen was charged with aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, conspiracy, 19 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, throwing missiles at a train or bus and resisting arrest, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was also hit with charges of unlawful carrying of a dangerous weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon when arrested, for having brass knuckles, cops said.

Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to an area hospital where he underwent surgery, according to police and the GoFundMe page.

In addition to a concussion, he suffered permanent injuries to his face and fractures to his nose, mouth and face, the fundraising page states. He is expected to survive.

"This was a senseless act of violence," states the page, which was created by someone who identified as Emanuel’s fiancée. "My fiance is a loving, dedicated father to our teenage son and a loyal son to his sick widowed mother who he has been taking care of since his father passed away. Now he can not (sic) and will likely have a long road to recovery ahead."