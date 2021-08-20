Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts jury finds man guilty in 2018 shooting murder of police sergeant

A Cape Cod jury found Thomas Latanowich guilty of the murder of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Massachusetts jury has convicted a local man for the murder of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon, according to local reports. 

A Barnstable Superior Court jury on Friday morning found Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville, guilty of second-degree murder, as well as assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, firearm possession without a license and mistreating/interfering with a police K9, local news station WCVB reported. The jury had been deliberating since Tuesday afternoon. 

Gannon, 32, the department’s K-9 officer, was killed in April 2018 while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant for a possible probation violation at a Barnstable home. Gannon’s dog, Nero, was also shot but survived.

MASSACHUSETTS LAWMAKER PUSHES TO REINSTATE DEATH PENALTY AFTER COP KILLING

  • Image 1 of 2

    Thomas Latanowich, left, and his attorney Joseph Krowski listen as opening statements and testimony started in his trial at Barnstable Superior Court on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in Barnstable, Mass.   Latanowich charged with killing a Massachusetts police officer, Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018.    (Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times via AP, Pool)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Officer Sean Gannon was shot and killed on April 12. (Massachusetts State Police)

Latanowich was described by prosecutors as a career criminal with a lengthy record.

BOSTON SHOOTING SENDS DINING PATRONS RUNNING FOR COVER IN 'STAMPEDE OF PEOPLE' WITH 'FEAR ON THEIR FACES'

He pleaded not guilty and had been held without bail since his arrest.

Latanowich’s lawyer, Joseph Krowski, has said that Latanowich acted in self-defense and was afraid for his life because the officers were the aggressors. At the start of the trial, Krowski also said his client did not know Gannon was a police officer when he shot him, saying he feared it was someone else with whom he had a dispute.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones. If you've got a tip, you can email her at Stephanie.Pagones@fox.com.

Your Money