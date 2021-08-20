Massachusetts jury finds man guilty in 2018 shooting murder of police sergeant

A Massachusetts jury has convicted a local man for the murder of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon, according to local reports.

A Barnstable Superior Court jury on Friday morning found Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville, guilty of second-degree murder, as well as assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, firearm possession without a license and mistreating/interfering with a police K9, local news station WCVB reported. The jury had been deliberating since Tuesday afternoon.

Gannon, 32, the department’s K-9 officer, was killed in April 2018 while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant for a possible probation violation at a Barnstable home. Gannon’s dog, Nero, was also shot but survived.

Latanowich was described by prosecutors as a career criminal with a lengthy record.

He pleaded not guilty and had been held without bail since his arrest.

Latanowich’s lawyer, Joseph Krowski, has said that Latanowich acted in self-defense and was afraid for his life because the officers were the aggressors. At the start of the trial, Krowski also said his client did not know Gannon was a police officer when he shot him, saying he feared it was someone else with whom he had a dispute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.