Massachusetts family turns icy driveway into hockey rink

A Massachusetts family who was "ice'd in" made the best of a rough situation by forming an ice skating rink in the driveway.

Whit Matthews posted a video to Twitter on Monday of his children skating, one with a hockey stick, on the icy pavement at their home in Hingham.

"No backyard rink, no problem," Matthews wrote. "Ice'd in but making the best of it."

Matthews said it's "just a frozen driveway" that is "good for skating!"

The town of Hingham, roughly 20 miles southeast of Boston, saw temperatures as low as 4 degrees on Monday, after getting around five inches of snow during a storm on Sunday.