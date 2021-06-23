Massachusetts boy, 13, escapes home with sibling, 4, during suspected murder-suicide; police rescue 3rd child

A 13-year-old boy in Massachusetts carried his 4-year-old sibling out a window to safety during a suspected murder-suicide inside their home Tuesday, according to reports.

A suspect appeared to have fatally shot his girlfriend inside the Oxford, Massachusetts, home before turning the gun on himself, police said, according to WBZ-TV of Boston. The woman's body was found in the kitchen and the man's in the backyard.

The 13-year-old ran to a neighbor’s house to get help and an Oxford police officer went to the home and rescued a 3-year-old who was still inside.

"The 13-year-old was a pretty courageous young kid," Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. told reporters in a Tuesday night briefing.

Two of the children were the couple’s and one was from a previous relationship, Early said.

Both the man and the woman called 911 separately and shots were heard on at least one of the calls, according to WBZ.

"This appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence within the house," Early added.

The children were taken to the police station for trauma services, according to WBTS-CD in Boston.

"I don't know how old the other ones are, if they'll comprehend what went on, but it's really sad," neighbor Jeff Emco told the station.

Another neighbor called the man and woman a "young couple just getting started in life," according to WBZ. "Why did something like this happen?"