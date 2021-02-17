Massachusetts barber nearly dies after falling on scissors

A Boston barber accidentally fell onto a pair of hair-cutting shears during a "very freak accident" last week, video shows.

Steve Silva was cutting a customer's hair at the Boston Barber Co. in Beacon Hill last Friday when he slipped and fell to the ground, causing the shears to pierce his chest, reports said.

He was seen in security footage getting to his knees as two coworkers rushed to his aid, leading one to frantically grab paper towels and apply pressure to the wound, said barbershop owner, Robert Dello Russo.

"I looked down and I saw blood like a geyser spewing out," Silva recalled, according to the New York Post. "I looked at my client and I said, ‘I think I just stabbed myself.’"

Paramedics arrived soon after and Silva was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

"We weren’t sure how serious it was until we hear they had to crack his chest plate and perform open-heart surgery on our guy," according to a fundraiser for Silva to help pay for medical costs.

A doctor told the paper that the shears narrowly missed Silva's heart.

"He’s stable, they moved him out of ICU," Dello Russo said. "He’s on the mend right now. They got him all stapled up, but he’s going to be there for at least two weeks."

Silva is described by the fundraiser as a loyal employee who is "always there for those he loves."