Massachusetts Bail Fund helps free sex offender who now faces new allegations

The Massachusetts Bail Fund, whose slogan is “Free Them All,” faced fierce criticism on Thursday after helping free a Level 3 sex offender who is accused of committing new violent offense after his release, according to a report.

3 MASSACHUSETTS COPS STABBED OR SLASHED

The group posted the $15,000 bail to free Shawn McClinton, who has been convicted of a 1994 rape and had another pending rape case, according to the Boston Globe. The paper reported that McClinton, who is 39, is now accused of kidnapping, beating and raping a woman in Quincy on Tuesday.

“You talk about a violation of constitutional rights? Women aren’t free to walk around because of this predator, and the Bail Fund wants to bail someone like that?” William Gross, the Boston police commissioner, asked, according to the paper. “The Bail Fund folks are not from the inner city. I don’t know who they think they’re helping. They’ve proved they are a detriment to the community.”

CHICAGO COP SHOT WHILE RESPONDING TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CALL; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

The Globe's report was retweeted by Donald Trump, Jr.

The paper reported that McClinton is accused of taking the woman to his home where he forced her at knife-point to perform oral sex. He allegedly beat her after accusing her of being an undercover police officer, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rachael Rollins, the Suffolk County District Attorney, said McClinton had been released on bail in a violent 2018 rape, only to allegedly re-offend and arraigned on new charges stemming from new allegations of sexual assault.

“This individual has violently and sexually assaulted women and children in the past. His release on July 15 allowed him the opportunity to sexually assault and harm again. And unfortunately, he did. I’m grateful to Boston Police sexual assault detectives and my prosecutors and advocates for providing compassionate support to the survivor of McClinton’s most recent sexual assault, and for their work helping hold the alleged attacker accountable for these reprehensible acts,” Rollins said, according to Boston 25 News.

McClinton is due back in court on Sept. 4. He was ordered held without bail for 60 days and the judge said that after that point, bail would be set at $500,000 cash, the paper reported.

Byron Knight, the attorney for McClinton, told the Globe that “it wasn’t a forcible rape” and his client has denied some of the allegations against him.