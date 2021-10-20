Massachusetts Amazon driver dressed as woman, recorded nude girls in bathrooms with pen cam

Police have arrested an Amazon delivery driver accused of going to extreme lengths to record girls and women using a bathroom at a Massachusetts outlet mall after a lengthy investigation.



Jacob Guerrero, 23, allegedly went as far as disguising himself as a woman and attaching a pen camera to his sneakers to secretly film his victims, authorities said Tuesday. Gurrero was arrested on 12 counts of possession of child pornography after police found a series of videos of nude or partially nude victims as young as 8 years old on his phone, according to New York Daily News.

Guerrero, from Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was initially arrested on Sept. 2 following an investigation into a disturbing incident at Wrentham Outlets about a week earlier. That case involved a complaint from customers who reported seeing a man dressed as a woman wearing a blonde wig "acting suspiciously" in the ladies’ bathroom, police said.



After looking at the surveillance video, police were able to locate the suspect and his vehicle. They determined he is a delivery driver for Amazon, according to Boston 25 News. He was released on bail later that day.



Police continued investigating Guerrero where a search warrant for his personal vehicle and cellphone uncovered sufficient evidence for a second arrest warrant for 12 counts of possession of child pornography.



Amazon told Boston 25 News "We’ve been notified that as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, a driver who delivered our packages was arrested and charged with serious crimes. This individual is no longer delivering packages for Amazon and we’ll continue to assist law enforcement with their investigation."



Guerrero appeared in court Tuesday. The investigation is still ongoing and involves several law enforcement agencies from Massachusetts and elsewhere, according to police.



Anyone who has information concerning this case should contact Wrentham police at 508-384-2121.