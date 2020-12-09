Maskless Florida man charged after spitting and sneezing at Best Buy Geek Squad, police say

A maskless Florida man was charged with disorderly conduct after police say he purposefully coughed, spit and sneezed while walking through a Best Buy.

According to police records, 51-year-old Alton Ashby visited the Best Buy in Vero Beach on Saturday without wearing a mask to get some help from the Geek Squad.

When Ashby approached the counter, he was repeatedly asked to put on a mask by employees, but refused to comply, arrest records show.

At one point, an employee told police that they had even handed him a mask to put on, although he quickly removed it.

The employee told Ashby that they would no longer be able to serve him.

Employees told police that they witnessed, Ashby "cough and spit" on the Geek Squad counter and continue to "walk around the connected department to do the same thing."

Before he left the store, employees told police that Ashby grabbed a bottle of coke at the front of the store "which he sprayed everywhere as he was walking out."

Police caught up with the Ashby during a traffic stop.

At first, Ashby had said that nothing had happened at the store but he was upset with the service he received.

However, after the cop returned from the store to arrest Ashby, he admitted that he is "going through a lot this year" and got carried away.

Due to the incident. employees said customers left and that they had to sanitize multiple areas of the store, including the Geek Squad counter.

Representatives for Best Buy did not immediately return FOX News' request for comment.

