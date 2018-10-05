Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Crime
Published

Maryland woman allegedly sets apartment complex on fire because she was 'upset with ex-boyfriend,' officials say

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Natasha Ciara Joyner, 32, from New Carrollton, Maryland, has been charged with several crimes after setting the fire because she was allegedly upset with an ex-boyfriend.

Natasha Ciara Joyner, 32, from New Carrollton, Maryland, has been charged with several crimes after setting the fire because she was allegedly upset with an ex-boyfriend. (Prince George’s County Fire Department)

A Maryland woman is in custody after officials say she set an apartment complex on fire because she was “upset” with her ex-boyfriend.

Natasha Ciara Joyner, 32 was arrested on Thursday after investigators say she started a fire at an apartment complex in New Carrollton that resulted in four damaged buildings, 130 displaced residents and $2.2 million in estimated damages.

Prince George’s County Fire Department firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire on Sept. 17 around 3:30 p.m. It took almost two hours for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Investigators soon determined the blaze was “incendiary.”

The 3-alarm fire took firefighters almost 2 hours to extinguish.

The 3-alarm fire took firefighters almost 2 hours to extinguish. (Prince George’s County Fire Department)

No one was injured but officials discovered that Joyner started the fire because “she was allegedly upset with an ex-boyfriend,” a press release from Prince George’s County Fire Department said.

She has been charged with first- and second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property greater than $1,000, and reckless endangerment.

Officials said additional charges are pending.

It was not immediately clear if Joyner or her ex-boyfriend lived in the apartment complex.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.