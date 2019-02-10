Maryland university on search for mom looking for date for son: report

Well, at least you already get to meet his mother.

Police at a university in Maryland responded to reports of a woman in her 50s who approached students with a picture of her son and asked if they might be interested in a date.

It is unclear who many students at Townson University—located in Townson, Md.—were approached by the mom, but it was enough for the school’s police department to put out an alert to identify the woman, The Baltimore Sun reported. She is not facing any criminal charges, but she is going to be asked to stop.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The school said it is attempting to alert students about the woman since it impacts their “safety and security.”