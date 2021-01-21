Maryland store that sold winning lottery ticket identified

The winning $730 million Powerball jackpot ticket was traced back to a tiny Maryland convenience store in a town that’s well off the beaten path.

Lottery officials confirmed Thursday that Coney Market, located in Lonaconing, had sold the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Richard Ravenscroft, the store's owner, told Fox News they received the news around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

By just selling the ticket, though, Ravenscroft earned a small fortune himself.

Maryland lottery officials told Fox News that the store will be rewarded with $100,000. They were unable to disclose when and how the store will receive the funds.

The store is in a century-old building along Maryland’s Route 36, which was designated a Coal Heritage Route in an attempt to attract tourists. It draws its share of regulars, who can eat hamburgers and submarine sandwiches in a small seating area.

Ravenscroft purchased the store roughly six years ago. Now, he plans to share the winnings with his employees as well as put it toward some renovations.

"There is a lot of excitement," he said, adding that one woman even had to step outside because she was so excited.

Ravenscroft said his employees can't wait to find out who the winner is. However, that might not ever happen.

According to lottery officials, winners in Maryland have the right to remain anonymous and the commission is not allowed to release the winner's identity unless the winner gives them written consent to do so.

As of Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed that the winner still hasn't come forward but has 182 days to do so.

Officials strongly encourage any winner of such a vast sum of money "to seek competent, qualified tax" financial and legal advice.

"I really hope whoever the lucky winner is, uses the money responsibly and possibly in the community because we could use it," Ravenscroft said, adding that there is a huge chance they may never know.

Lonaconing is a town of about 300 families with a poverty rate of more than 22%, well above the national average.

The Powerball jackpot came only a day after nobody won the Mega Millions prize which has since risen to $970 million. If someone wins during Friday's drawing it will be the third-largest prize in U.S. history.

Here are the 10 largest U.S. lottery jackpots to date (Source: Mega Millions/Powerball)

$1.586 billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - Powerball $1.537 billion - Oct. 23, 2018 - Mega Millions $970 million (est. - Jan. 22, 2021 - Mega Millions) $768.4 million - Mar. 27, 2019 - Powerball $758.7 million - Aug. 23, 2017 - Powerball $731.1 million - Jan. 20, 2021 - Powerball $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Powerball $656.0 million - Mar. 30, 2012 - Mega Millions $648.0 million - Dec. 17, 2013 - Mega Millions $590.5 million - May 18, 2013 - Powerball

The Associated Press contributed to this report.