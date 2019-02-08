Special ed assistant shot by a student's family member in Baltimore school, suspect in custody, officials say

A special education assistant at a Baltimore school was hospitalized in serious condition Friday after being shot by a family member of one of his students during an argument in the school lobby, authorities said.

The Baltimore Police Department received emergency calls around noon that there was a reported shooting at Frederick Douglass High School. Police say when they arrived they found a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower torso.

The victim was later identified as Michael Marks, a special education assistant at the school, Baltimore's Fox 45 reported.

He was transported to an area hospital where officials say he was in serious but stable condition.

The 25-year-old suspect entered the school lobby and got into an argument with Marks, investigators said. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly shot Marks.

According to a statement from the Baltimore City Public Schools, the shooter was an adult family member of one of the students.

He was quickly arrested by school police officers with the Baltimore City School Department, authorities said. The officers were working in the school at the time of the shooting.

There were no other reported injuries but the school was placed on lockdown, police say.

Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises, chief executive officer of the Baltimore City Public Schools, said in a statement that the school will review its safety and security protocols in light of the shooting.

“In a city where violence is too present, our schools must be havens of safety and peace, where confrontation and weapons have no place.”

The case is being investigated by the Baltimore Citywide Shooting Unit.