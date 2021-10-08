Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Maryland senior living facility shooting leaves 2 workers dead, suspect in custody: reports

Operator of Gateway Village complex in Capitol Heights ‘extremely heartbroken’

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two senior living facility employees are dead and a suspect is in custody Friday after a shooter allegedly opened fire at housing complex in Maryland, reports say. 

The incident at the Gateway Village complex in Capitol Heights unfolded around 9:15 a.m. this morning, according to the Prince Georges County Police Department. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting – and the identity of the suspect – remained unclear. A witness told Fox 5 DC the alleged shooter lived at the complex and started opening fire after claiming the residents there were being mistreated – but that report could not be independently confirmed. 

"We are proud of the heroic and swift actions of our staff to ensure that our residents were protected and kept safe," National Church Residences – which operates the facility – said in a statement to Fox5 DC. "Our hearts go out to the families of our two team members who lost their lives in this tragic and unfortunate incident." 

The Gateway Village housing complex in Capitol Heights, Md., east of Washington, D.C.

The Gateway Village housing complex in Capitol Heights, Md., east of Washington, D.C. (Google Maps)

MARYLAND MAN KILLED PHARMACIST BROTHER OVER CORONAVIRUS VACCINE, COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 

The operator also said it was "fully cooperating" in the investigation and "extremely heartbroken by the events that occurred." 

Fox News has reached out to the Prince Georges County Police Department for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Police earlier asked locals in the area to shelter in place

"At approx 9:15 am, we were called for a shooting at a senior living facility," the Prince Georges County Police Department said in a tweet. "As of 10:25am, we have one suspect in custody. Two deceased victims." 

Your Money