Maryland Popeyes customer attacked by six juveniles, police say

Police in Maryland received a call Tuesday night that six juveniles in black hoods attacked a man in his 50s at a Popeyes restaurant in Silver Spring.

The incident continued a wave of alleged violent incidents linked to the fast food chain since it added a popular chicken sandwich item to its menu.

Police told WUSA-TV of Washington that the man’s wife called to report that her husband had been assaulted inside the restaurant, suffering a cut lip.

The juveniles all fled the scene, the report said. Not motive for the alleged attack was disclosed.

Several Popeyes incidents have been reported in the state of Maryland, including the stabbing death of a 28-year-old man who allegedly cut a line to order a chicken sandwich at an Oxon Hills Popeyes location.

A suspect in that fatal stabbing was identified Tuesday, police said.

A Popeyes in Mitchellville was recently robbed, the report added.