Maryland police searching for gunman who critically injured 12-year-old girl while shooting out of sunroof

Police in Maryland are searching for a suspect who they say opened fire into a business from a car's sunroof on Friday, critically injuring a 12-year-old bystander.

The Prince George's County Police Department released surveillance video this week that shows the suspect brazenly firing a handgun with half of his body out of the car around 6:35 p.m.

Detectives are asking for help identifying the suspect and the vehicle, which was a dark four-door sedan with tinted windows, possibly an Infiniti.

Police do not believe that the 12-year-old girl was the target of the shooting, which happened in Capitol Heights, just outside Washington, D.C.

Police are offering a reward of up to $2,500 in the case. Anyone with information on the shooter or the vehicle can call detectives at 301-516-5200 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).