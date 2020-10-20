Maryland police officer praised for simple act of kindness, 'example of professionalism'

A simple act of kindness by a police officer in Maryland is going viral.

On Oct. 5, Cpl. Gray Maloy had spotted someone in a wheelchair who wanted to cross a road in Mechanicsville, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office relayed on a Facebook post.

Maloy pulled over, stopping traffic on the busy roadway with his police cruiser.

FLORIDA FIRST RESPONDERS TREAT ARMY VETERAN SUFFERING FROM HEAT EXHAUSTION, CUT HIS GRASS

He then got out and helped push the man's wheelchair across the road, and then on to his final destination.

Several people snapped photos of Maloy's act, sending them onto the sheriff's office.

After posting the photos to their Facebook page, the sheriff's office received over 700 reactions and 200 shares.

LOS ANGELES AREA MAILMAN USES BELT TO SAVE MAN INJURED IN CHAINSAW ACCIDENT: 'EVERYDAY HERO'

Many also commented on the officer's actions.

"Officer Maloy is always an example of professionalism," one person wrote.

"So proud of our Sheriff’s Department! Class and integrity starts at the top and works it way down," another person commented.

Among the positive comments on the post, some said the officer's actions showed how others need to also be on the lookout for ways to help in their community.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"We all need to be aware of people in need," one person wrote. "Thank you for helping and all of us need to pay it forward."