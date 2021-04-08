Maryland police identify 2 killed in shooting involving off-duty Pentagon officer

Police in Maryland on Thursday identified two people who were fatally shot by an off-duty Pentagon police officer who said he was attempting to stop an alleged car break-in near Takoma Park.

Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville, Maryland, and James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights, Maryland, both succumbed to their injuries at Prince George’s Hospital on Wednesday, Tacoma Park Police said in a statement released on Thursday.

At approximately 5:03 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Takoma Park Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the parking lot area of Takoma Overlook Condominiums. Upon arrival, officers were approached by an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer "who advised he observed what he thought was a car being broken into," according to the press release.

He engaged with the suspects "who failed to follow his direction," Takoma Park Police said. The suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle at which time the Pentagon officer discharged his service weapon. Shortly after the incident, the two suspects involved both arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The Takoma Police Department is actively investigating the incident with consultation with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency was also notified.

The officer who fired his service weapon has not been publicly identified.

Speaking at a scheduled news conference on coronavirus updates Thursday, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, a Democrat, said he finds it "really, really troubling" how little information regarding the circumstances of the shooting has been released, claiming the Pentagon officer "had no authority in Montgomery County."

"You can’t shoot people for property crimes. You can’t shoot them. That’s just flat-out true," Elrich said, according to The Washington Post. "The idea that he drew his gun as opposed to pick his phone and call the local police — this should not have happened."

"I am committed to ensuring justice is served," Takoma Park Mayor Kate Stewart said in a statement. "The City’s Police Department is working with Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office to conduct a complete and full investigation."