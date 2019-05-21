Cops searching 3 states for 'armed and dangerous' person who 'violently' assaulted pregnant woman in Maryland

Investigators in Maryland are scouring three states for the "armed and dangerous" person who attacked a pregnant woman during a terrifying home invasion.

The unidentified person was one of several people involved in the break-in at an apartment complex in Cecil County, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

The person, along with three others, "brandished handguns and violently assaulted a pregnant woman inside her apartment before fleeing the scene," according to officials.

Investigators do not believe the attack was a random act of violence, and are searching throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware for the home invader.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 410-996-7814 or 410-996-7800.