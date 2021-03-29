Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Maryland mom, 28, charged with attempted murder after allegedly cutting young daughter's neck with scissors

Doctors who treated the child at the hospital told investigators that the officers’ “life-saving actions” most likely saved the girl’s life.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Maryland mother has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly cutting her 3-year-old daughter’s neck with scissors on Saturday, police said. 

Anne Catherine Akers, 28, is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree child abuse, according to a press release from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

A judge on Monday ordered a mental health evaluation of Anne Catherine Akers.

A judge on Monday ordered a mental health evaluation of Anne Catherine Akers. (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Officers responded to Aker’s home in the Wheaton-Glenmont area of Montgomery County around 10:50 a.m. Saturday after receiving a call from a relative who said he had observed blood on the floor, police said.

Fourth District officers entered the residence and observed blood and a pair of scissors on the floor. The officers found Akers on a bedroom floor with a laceration on her neck. Police said the officers removed a blanket Akers was holding and saw Aker’s three-year-old daughter with a "life-threatening laceration" on the child’s neck.

The officers began life-saving measures on the child. Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and took Akers to a hospital with "serious injuries." State police transported her daughter by helicopter to an area hospital with "life-threatening injuries," police said.

Akers is being held without bond at the Central Processing Unit. She appeared before a judge Monday where a judge ordered her to meet with a psychiatrist for a mental health evaluation, WRV-TV reported.

Akers’ next court appearance is scheduled for next Monday.

