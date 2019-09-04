Maryland man allegedly rams truck into City Hall because city turned off his water after he didn't pay bill

A Maryland man was arrested last week after he allegedly rammed his truck repeatedly into the local City Hall building — because the city turned his water off after he didn't pay his bill, according to the mayor.

The man was hit with a slew of charges after the incident, which took place in Taneytown, a city roughly 50 miles northwest of Baltimore, just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

Witnesses told police the man "struck the building multiple times" with his truck on purpose — an action Mayor Bradley Wantz described as "nothing less than a terroristic attack on the city."

"It is appalling that someone would be willing to endanger the lives of innocent people out of frustration with the city government," the mayor said in a statement, noting that a city employee who was inside City Hall could've been hurt. "Had this incident occurred during city hall office hours, it is evident from the damage that some of our beloved employees would have been in grave danger."

Bernice Nunnally told WJZ she thought the driver "passed out because the first time he ran in he put his head down on the steering wheel and was holding the steering wheel 10 and 2.

“I proceeded to walk to the truck and say, ‘Sir, are you okay?’ and that’s when he told me to get the f--- away from his truck and these people want his effing life.”

City Hall was closed until Tuesday because of the incident.

The driver was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, reckless driving and malicious destruction of property, among other offenses.