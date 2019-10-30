Maryland man jumps over 12-foot wall trying to flee police: cops

A Maryland burglary suspect who tried to flee a scene somehow jumped – twice – over a 12-foot wall during a chase earlier this month, according to investigators.

Steven Anderson, 56, allegedly broke into a home in Silver Spring on Oct. 20, and was spotted by the homeowners. He apparently assaulted them, then ran from the house.

Authorities eventually located the man using a K-9. When Anderson spotted police, he "jumped over an approximately 12-foot wall," the Montgomery County Police Department revealed in a news release.

Once he made it to the other side, Anderson saw other police officers "who had created a perimeter around the area." So, to flee them, police allege Anderson hopped back over to the other side of the 12-foot wall, where he was arrested.

Further information about the wall and how Anderson was able to "jump" over it repeatedly was unclear.

Anderson was captured while wearing a coat allegedly stolen from the home he was accused of burglarizing. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree assault.