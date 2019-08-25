Maryland gas explosion rips through building, felt over a mile away, residents say

A gas explosion in Columbia, Md., destroyed at least one building and sent shock waves rippling through homes over a mile away early Sunday.

Howard County emergency officials said they received reports of a gas leak in the city's business district around 7:30 a.m. -- about 30 minutes before the explosion.

No injuries were reported in the blast, officials said. However, the explosion knocked out power to a widespread area.

The U.S. Social Security Administration is located in the Lakeside Office building, which also houses other businesses. It wasn't clear which businesses were in the part of the building that exploded.

Residents reported feeling a rumbling and hearing a loud boom that shook their homes just before 8 a.m. Many said the trembling felt like an earthquake.

“My neighbors, wife, and I all felt a rumble a few (around 10-15) minutes ago," a resident wrote on Twitter. "All our houses visibly and audibly shook.”

A social media user posted a photo of the leveled building and flames scorching the ground. The user wrote that firefighters said the gas leak was known and residents were evacuated before the explosion occurred.

People from over a mile away felt the blast, FOX5 DC reported.

“I’m 5 miles away and I heard and felt it! Shook the roof,” wrote one user.

“Outside walking dogs and it shook the hell out of everything,” another wrote.

Officials were expected to provide updates at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.