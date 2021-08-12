Maryland fire captain dies of injuries after responding to house fire

Frederick County Fire Department Capt. Joshua Laird has died after responding to a two-alarm house fire in Maryland on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (FCDFRS) said Wednesday that Laird, 46 years old and a 21-year veteran of the service, was injured while responding to a two-alarm fire and eventually succumbed to his wounds.

"Words cannot describe my heartbreak over Captain Josh Laird’s tragic death," Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said in a Thursday statement. "He touched many lives during his long career with Frederick County. We often take for granted the bravery our firefighters show every day. Tonight, sadly, we are reminded of how dangerous the job really is. Josh is a hero."

Garder asked the public to keep Laird's wife, children and family, as well as all of Frederick County's firefighters, "in their prayers during this most difficult time."

"Each year during the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial, Frederick County opens its arms to families in their time of grief. Tonight, I ask others to open their arms to the men and women of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue," Garnder said. "The entire Frederick County family is profoundly and deeply saddened."

The rescue service said in an update on Twitter that it would provide more information about the incident in a press release that it expects to publish Thursday evening.

A rapid intervention dispatch with a task force responded to the fire on Wednesday due to "heavy fire conditions," the FCDFRS said Wednesday in a Facebook post. Laird fell through the first floor into the basement of the blazing two-story home.

Authorities located Laird, extricated him and "immediately" gave him emergency medical care before transporting the fire captain to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

"Today tragedy has befallen our family," Stephen Jones, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3666 President, said Wednesday in a statement. "While we are keenly aware of the dangers of our profession, every day we put on our uniform with the hope that we will safely return home. We stand ready to support the Laird family, and each other, as we grieve this loss."

Authorities are still investigating the incident, according to Fox 5 Washington, D.C.