Maryland officers shot in 'ambush' while serving arrest warrant, suspect barricaded in home

Two Maryland sheriff's officers were "ambushed" and shot multiple times Monday in a Washington D.C., suburb by a suspect who has barricaded themselves inside a home, officials said.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the bullets started flying in a single-family home just after 3:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf. Sheriff Troy Berry told reporters that a family member of the alleged gunman called authorities for help. The top boss of the sheriff's department went on to say the person inside had an open warrant and was having mental health issues.

When the officers arrived to the scene, things went from bad to worse.

"The officers got to the upstairs area of the home and was [sic] immediately fired upon, he said.

The two officers were hit multiple times but were able to get out of the house. Both were flown to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. Whether officers who came under a hail of bullets were able to return fire or what the warrant for the alleged gunman was for - both still remain a mystery as of Monday evening.

"They did not rush in the house," he said. "They took the necessary precaution but unfortunately, they had to go in the home and engage that individual and at that time, they were ambushed."

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home after the shooting. Authorities are trying to talk with him, Fox News confirmed. Everyone aside from the suspect was evacuated from the home, Berry said.

"We have not heard from anybody inside the house. We believe he's alone but we don't know that for a fact," Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Diane Richardson told Fox News.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.