Maryland county proposes specific days for grocery shopping based on last names during coronavirus

One county in Maryland has proposed that customers only visit the grocery store on specific dates as determined by the first letter of their last name.

The Calvert County Health Department announced the guidance on Wednesday, asking residents to "voluntarily limit trips for groceries to once every five days," before providing a list of suggested shopping dates corresponding to last names.

"As a result of chronic overcrowding in grocery and convenience stores, as well as some other retailers, the Health Department has acted on Governor Hogan’s directive to institute new policies to decrease virus transmission," the health department said.

In addition, officials "strongly recommended" that both customers and employees wear basic face masks or face coverings when going to the stores.

"People will not be denied food if they refuse to wear a mask, but we ask that everyone place the needs of medically vulnerable neighbors above their personal preferences," the department said.