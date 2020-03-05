Maryland governor confirms 3 coronavirus cases

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the confirmation of three cases of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, on Thursday.

"The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore has confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland," he wrote on Twitter. "The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition."

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Hogan assured state residents that the government is prepared to handle any fallout from the outbreak and called for calm in the face of increased anxiety.

"We have been actively preparing for this situation over the last several weeks across all levels of government," the governor said. "I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates."

This comes after another fatality from the virus was reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, bringing the U.S. death toll to 12.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had not yet updated its current statistics on the number of U.S. fatalities.

AMAZON EMPLOYEE IN SEATTLE TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS: REPORT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thus far, there have been at least 95,270 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide and 3,280 deaths, according to the CDC. As of Thursday afternoon, there were at least 149 cases of the disease in the United States.