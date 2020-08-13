Maryland boy, 6, rescued after getting tangled upside-down in rope swing with head partially in water

A 6-year-old Maryland boy needed an “unusual rescue” Wednesday after getting tangled upside-down in a rope swing over a lake that left his head partially in the water, officials said.

Howard County Fire & EMS crews responded around 3:45 p.m. to Patapsco Valley State Park, about 13 miles west of Baltimore, and found the child dangling feet-first from the rope, the agency tweeted.

CALIFORNIA POLICE OFFICER PULLS MAN IN WHEELCHAIR FROM ONCOMING TRAIN WITH SECONDS TO SPARE, VIDEO SHOWS

The boy’s head was in the water, but not underwater, so he was able to breathe, rescuers said.

A civilian at the scene had been helping the boy to keep his head above water until firefighters arrived to save the child, WBAL-TV reported.

Fire officials said crews extricated the boy quickly and he was doing well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rescuers added that the boy now “has a story to tell his friends.”