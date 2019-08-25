Shooting at Maryland toddler's birthday party leaves 7 adults wounded, police say

At least 7 adults were wounded when someone opened fire at a toddler's birthday party in Maryland, police said.

The shooting occurred Saturday night near the Camp Springs and Morningside areas of Prince George's County, officials said. Roughly 12 people were in attendance at the 2-year-old's birthday party when someone started shooting.

Three of the seven people who were shot — all between the ages of 18 and 20 — remained critically injured, but Prince George's County Police Chief Henry Stawinski said they were all expected to survive.

The suspect remained at large as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Further information about the incident was not immediately clear, but Stawinski said a fight might have broken out before the suspect began shooting.

