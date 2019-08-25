Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Maryland
Published

Shooting at Maryland toddler's birthday party leaves 7 adults wounded, police say

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com

At least 7 adults were wounded when someone opened fire at a toddler's birthday party in Maryland, police said.

The shooting occurred Saturday night near the Camp Springs and Morningside areas of Prince George's County, officials said. Roughly 12 people were in attendance at the 2-year-old's birthday party when someone started shooting.

OHIO STATE SHOOTING LEAVES 1 PERSON INJURED IN 'TARGETED' ATTACK, SCHOOL SAYS

Three of the seven people who were shot — all between the ages of 18 and 20 — remained critically injured, but Prince George's County Police Chief Henry Stawinski said they were all expected to survive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect remained at large as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Further information about the incident was not immediately clear, but Stawinski said a fight might have broken out before the suspect began shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.