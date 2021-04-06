Maryland shooting: Suspect was US Navy corpsman and is dead, 2 others critically injured, officials say

An active shooter emergency at a Maryland Business park nearby Fort Detrick Tuesday morning left two men critically injured and the suspect, a member of the U.S. Navy, dead, officials said.

Frederick, Md. police had announced that they were "responding to an active shooter" on Progress Drive near Monocacy Boulevard. At approximately 8:20 a.m. local time, the shooter went into a business at the Riverside Tech park, about 4 miles from Fort Detrick, causing people inside to flee, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said.

Lando said after the shooting, the suspect drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was killed by personnel there.

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick announced that the suspect "breached the Nalin Pond gate located off of Opposumtown Pike," and made it onto the base, where he was fatally wounded.

The U.S. Navy confirmed on Twitter that the suspect, whom police described as a 38-year-old man, was a Navy Hospital Corpsman.

Before the emergency was cleared, authorities placed local schools on lockdown, local affiliate FOX 5 reported, and urged the public to stay away from the area of Progress Drive and Opposumtown Pike until the scene was neutralized, officials said.

"We have two different scenes," Lando later told the media. "All I can tell you is that we have confirmed there is only one shooter. The public is no longer at risk. Everyone is safe."

Fort Detrick is located approximately 50 minutes from Washington, D.C.

Fox News' Ashley Cozzolino, Kelly Phares and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report, as well as The Associated Press contributed to this report.