Married pair found dead are ID’d as Indiana teachers: police

Two longtime teachers found dead at a home in a suburb about 21 miles northeast of Indianapolis were identified Thursday, according to police.

Fishers police, responding Wednesday night to a report of shots fired, found the bodies of a man and woman, identified as 52-year-old Frank Sergi II and 44-year-old Kristal Sergi.

“Just before 6 p.m. yesterday evening, Fishers police officers responded to the Saxony neighborhood after a 911 caller reported hearing possible gunshots in the area. Upon their arrival, officers determined the suspicious noise had come from a home located in the 13000 block of Dorster Street. Officers made entry into the residence and discovered the bodies of two adults,” Sgt. Tom Weger told Fox News via email on Thursday afternoon.

Weger said investigators don’t believe anyone else is involved.

“They’re going through a divorce, and I know that can be really rough,” neighbor Michael Jenson told Fox 59 about the Sergis. “But to see this, it’s like wow. How and why would it drive someone to do something so sad and tragic? Unbelievable.”

Autopsies were planned. Causes of death are expected to be announced Friday, Fox 59 reported.

Hamilton Southeastern schools described the Sergis as longtime staff members, and said classes at Hoosier Road Elementary and Fall Creek Intermediate would be canceled for the rest of the week to allow for grief counseling.

The school district, as Fox News previously reported, issued the following statement: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the sudden passing of two longtime staff members during an incident Wednesday evening. Fishers Police Department is leading the investigation, and we will be supporting them in their efforts. We are currently working through our district’s crisis response team, which includes mental health professionals, to provide much-needed support during this difficult time.”

