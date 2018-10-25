Married couple, both teachers, found dead in Indiana home, reports say

Thursday classes have been canceled at two Indiana schools after the bodies of two longtime teachers – husband and wife -- were found in a home in Fishers on Wednesday evening, according to reports.

There were reports of possible shots fired, police and a school spokeswoman told WISH-TV of Indianapolis, with police adding that no other people were believed to have been involved.

Neighbors said the two teachers owned the home where the bodies were found.

Neither police nor school officials would identify the teachers, except to say they were a man and a woman. Hamilton Southeastern district officials said in a statement only that they died “during an incident” Wednesday evening.

Police would not confirm if the deaths were related to the school district, WRTV-TV of Indianapolis reported.

Responding officers found the bodies after being dispatched to the home shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, FOX 59 of Indianapolis reported.

“Based on the information we’ve gathered so far we do not believe that there is anybody else involved in this incident,” Fishers police Sgt. Tom Weger told the station.

The deaths came as a shock to the neighborhood, nearby residents told the station.

“There’s kids walking, biking, just playing outside. It’s a very friendly place and this is just … wow,” Michael Jensen told FOX 59.

The school district issued the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the sudden passing of two longtime staff members during an incident Wednesday evening. Fishers Police Department is leading the investigation, and we will be supporting them in their efforts. We are currently working through our district’s Crisis Response Team, which includes mental health professionals, to provide much-needed support during this difficult time.”

News of the deaths came on the same night that some 200 parents gathered in Fishers High School for a meeting about reshuffling elementary school boundary lines, WISH-TV reported.

Autopsies on the teachers may be conducted Thursday, the station reported.

Fishers is about 21 miles northeast of Indianapolis.