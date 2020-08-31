Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, St. Louis couple holding guns in viral encounter at home, head to court

The McCloskeys' attorney says they're certain 'no felony committed here'

By Chris Regnier, Fox 2 | Fox News
The St. Louis couple facing felony charges after pointing guns at protestors who were walking past their home made their first appearance in court Monday morning.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey made a brief appearance downtown at the Carnahan Courthouse. Their attorney, Joel Schwartz, said the case has not gone before a grand jury so it was continued for the time being.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged both Mark and Patricia McCloskey with a Class E Felony of unlawful use of a weapon.

The couple pointed guns at protestors back in June who were marching through their gated neighborhood on their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.

Mark McCloskey describes clash with protesters: 'It was a very frightening experience'Video

The McCloskeys said they feared for their safety.

Schwartz said the couple will plead not guilty.

“We are simply anxious to remove all the noise from this case, move the case forward, and have the facts heard by a jury and let the jury decide whether the McCloskey’s committed any felony offenses because we are convinced with absolute certainty that there was no felony committed here,” Schwartz said.

