Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Marines
Published

Marines fire commander after probe into training accident that killed 9

Incident has been described as worst amphibious assault vehicle accident in Marine history

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Florida officers remember fallen cop, Marine veteran killed in wrong-way crashVideo

Florida officers remember fallen cop, Marine veteran killed in wrong-way crash

Tampa Police Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen drove into a car driving the wrong way to protect other drivers.

The U.S. Marines Corps (USMC) relieved Col. Christopher J. Bronzi, commanding officer of the 15 Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), on Tuesday, saying it lost "trust and confidence in his ability to command" following an investigation into his unit's training accident last year.

The incident, which took place off San Clemente Island on July 30, resulted in nine dead servicemembers and has been described as the worst amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) accident in Marine history.

Before July's accident, only eight marines had died in AAV-related incidents, the Marine Corps Times reported.

The Marines said Lt. Gen. Steven Rudder replaced Bronzi with Col. Fridrik Fridriksson, who previously commanded 11th MEU, as commanding officer of the 15th MEU.

MARINES IN TRAINING EXERCISE ACCIDENT OFF CALIFORNIA COAST ID'D

Tuesday's announcement came at the end of an eight-month process of compiling the report on the incident. An AAV carrying 16 individuals from San Clemente Island was overtaken by water and sank about a half a mile out to sea, according to the Orange County Register.

U.S. flag-draped coffins containing the remains of seven U.S. Marines and a Navy sailor recovered off the coast of San Clemente Island following a training accident are pictured at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., before a transfer to Dover Air Force Base, Del., in this Aug. 12, 2020, handout photo supplied by the U.S. Marines. (Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin/U.S. Marine Corps/Handout via REUTERS)

U.S. flag-draped coffins containing the remains of seven U.S. Marines and a Navy sailor recovered off the coast of San Clemente Island following a training accident are pictured at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., before a transfer to Dover Air Force Base, Del., in this Aug. 12, 2020, handout photo supplied by the U.S. Marines. (Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin/U.S. Marine Corps/Handout via REUTERS) (Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin/U.S. Marine Corps/Handout via REUTERS)

One of the marines, 19-year-old Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, was pronounced dead on the scene while seven others and a Navy corpsman were later recovered when the vehicle was found on the ocean floor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, Bronzi said in a press release in August. "I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search."

At the conclusion of the search and rescue effort, Bronzi added, "[t]he steadfast dedication of the Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen to the persistent rescue effort was tremendous."

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews

Your Money