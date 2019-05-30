Expand / Collapse search
California teen's Marine brother surprises her on stage at graduation

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
Lance Corporal Christopher Honeywood returned home to surprise his sister as she accepted her high school diploma.

A California high schooler was brought to tears Wednesday when her older brother, a Lance Corporal in the Marines, surprised her on stage as she accepted her diploma during graduation ceremonies.

Kali Honeywood had no idea that her brother, Lance Corporal Christopher Honeywood, would be returning from his deployment at Camp Pendleton in Darwin, Australia to see her graduate.

US MARINE SURPRISES BROTHER AT HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION BY PRESENTING HIS DIPLOMA

"Oh my gosh. My heart is pounding. I didn't see this coming at all. So I'm just really happy," Kali told reporters.

The Honeywood family coordinated with the U.S. Marine Corps and Elk Grove Unified School District to bring Christopher home for the special occasion.

"Oh man, it was great seeing my little sister graduate," he said.

"I was like, 'What the heck?' That's literally what I thought," Kali said. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what are you doing here?'"

Christopher will be spending time with his family before leaving for his next deployment in Okinawa, Japan.