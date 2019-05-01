Marine reservist under investigation for posting photo appearing to show boots in swastika shape

A Marine Corps reservist is under investigation for a photo on Instagram that appeared to show several Marines positioning their boots in the shape of a swastika, the Marine Forces Reserve confirmed Monday.

"We can confirm that Pfc. Anthony D. Schroader is a member of the Selected Marine Corps Reserve and is assigned to 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve located in West Palm Beach, Florida," Marine Forces Reserve told ABC News.

MARINES COULD BE ENDING LONGTIME POLICY OF SEPARATING MALE, FEMALE RECRUITS DURING BOOT CAMP

Schroader allegedly sent the photo to Marine veteran and “Terminal Lance” creator Maximilian Uriarte on April 26, asking Uriarte to share the image on the social media pages for the popular comic series about the Marine Corps.

Uriarte, who is Jewish, sent a tweet to the Marine Corps asking officials to investigate, according to Task & Purpose, which first reported the story.

"There is no place for racial hatred or extremism in the Marine Corps," Maj. Roger Hollenbeck told Task & Purpose. "The ‘Terminal Lance’ tweet featuring derogatory behavior by Marines is currently being investigated and any further comment would be premature."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Hollenbeck declined to say how many Marines in total are under investigation, due to the ongoing probe.