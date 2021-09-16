Former Marine, 26, stabbed in eye in Massachusetts while aiding woman being attacked: report

A former U.S. Marine in Massachusetts is facing at least two more surgeries after being stabbed in an eye with a boxcutter while trying to fend off a suspect who was attacking a woman, according to reports.

Tyler Ferrara, 26, was suddenly jumped by three men, FOX affiliate Boston 25 reported. After the early Sunday morning attack, he was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the station.

Employees from nearby Compass Tavern helped slow Ferrara's bleeding until paramedics arrived, WCVB-TV of Boston reported.

"He was cut right above the eye. … Was bleeding pretty good," tavern manager Steve Domenick told the station. Ferrara suffered retina damage, his brother Matt Ferrara said.

Tyler Ferrara recently returned home after five years of active duty, his brother told Boston 25. The former Marine quickly got a job and enrolled in college for a master’s degree but now his plans are on hold as he recovers from the attack, his brother said.

"He can’t do anything. He’s basically on bed rest right now," Matt Ferrara told Boston 25. "He can’t go out, he can’t lift anything over 10 pounds right now."

Meanwhile, the former Marine is expecting his 2-year-old son to come live with him starting this week, complicating his life further, his brother said.

The instinct to help a woman in trouble just came natural to Tyler Ferrara, his brother said.

"This kid, from day one, since he was a little kid, was always out to help somebody," Matt Ferrara told Boston 25.

"He’s always putting his life on hold to help other people out, that’s just the way he is. And now he needs help. That’s what we’re here for now. It’s time to help him out."

Matt said he and a friend recently created a crowdfunding page in hopes of raising money for Tyler Ferrara’s medical bills and other expenses.

A suspect identified as Jason Rennie, 33, of Worcester, was being held without bail in connection with the incident. He was facing charges of assault with intent to murder, Boston 25 reported.

Rennie was due to appear in court Thursday, the report said.