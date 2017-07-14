Marine aircraft disaster: The face of the victims
Major Caine M GoyetteUS Marine Corps Forces Reservehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16203bed-goyette_caine_fullsize.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Captain Sean E ElliottUS Marine Corps Forces Reservehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d36c2393-elliot_sean_fullsize.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Gunnery Sergeant Mark A HopkinsUS Marine Corps Forces Reservehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/03834942-hopkins_mark_fullsize.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Gunnery Sergeant Brendan C JohnsonUS Marine Corps Forces Reservehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3e563ab2-johson_brendan_fullsize.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Staff Sergeant Joshua M SnowdenUS Marine Corps Forces Reservehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7c93d522-snowden_joshua_fullsize.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sergeant Owen J LennonUS Marine Corps Forces Reservehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5053b03f-lennon_owen_fullsize.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sergeant Julian M KevianneUS Marine Corps Forces Reservehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/160f8c7b-kevianne_julian_fullsize.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Corporal Daniel L BaldassareUS Marine Corps Forces Reservehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/29c90805-baldassare_daniel_fullsize.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Corporal Collin J SchaaffUS Marine Corps Forces Reservehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a2529787-schaaff_collin_fullsize.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Staff Sergeant William J KundratUS Marine Corps Forces Reservehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kundrat_william_fullsize.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Staff Sergeant Robert H CoxUS Marine Corps Forces Reservehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cox_robert_fullsize.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sergeant Talon R LeachUS Marine Corps Forces Reservehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/leach_talon_fullsize.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sergeant Chad E JensonUS Marine Corps Forces Reservehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/jenson_chad_fullsize.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sergeant Joseph J MurrayUS Marine Corps Forces Reservehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/murray_joseph_fullsize.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sergeant Dietrich A SchmiemanUS Marine Corps Forces Reservehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/schimeman_dietrich_fullsize.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan LohreyUS Marine Corps Forces Reservehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lohrey_ryan_fullsize.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
