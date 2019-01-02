Marine, 20, killed in DC barracks shooting identified

An active-duty Marine who was shot and killed early Tuesday at the Corps' Washington D.C. barracks has been identified as 20-year-old Riley Kuznia, of Karlstad, Minn.

Markelle Kuznia, the victim's mother, told The Associated Press that the military had notified her of Riley's death late Tuesday, but did not provide further details. A statement from the Marine Corps said the shooting was "currently under investigation" and noted there was no danger to local residents "as this event transpired within the grounds of Marine Barracks 8th and I."

Fox 5 D.C., citing a police source, reported that the shooting was an accident and happened during a shift change at the barracks. The Marines said the shooting happened at approximately 5 a.m. Jan. 1.

Markelle Kuznia told Fox 5 that her son was "born to be a soldier."

"He just wanted to serve. Ever since he was little, he talked about being a soldier," Kuznia told the AP from her home in Karlstad, a community of about 800 people in northwestern Minnesota.

Kuznia joined the Marines after graduating from Tri-County High School in 2017, she said.

Riley Kuznia had his life planned out, his mother said.

"When he got out (of the military), he was going to start his own construction business. He said he wanted to give five years to his country," she said. He planned to marry his high school girlfriend, she added.

"He loved to hunt and fish. He always wanted a cabin on a lake with a boat," his mother said. "He was just a good kid."

Minnesota Gov.-elect Tim Walz tweeted his sympathies to the Marine's family Wednesday.

"We are forever grateful for your service to our state and our country," Walz said. "May your family find peace and strength in outpouring of love and support from the community."

