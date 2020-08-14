Detective gives update on Marilane Carter's disappearance: Brief hotel stop was 'very strange'

The search for missing mom Marilane Carter continues along the Mississippi River, where her cellphone was last pinged after she left Kansas on a solo road trip nearly two weeks ago.

The search for the 36-year-old mother of three is relying on sonar and software mapping near the I-55 bridge in Memphis, Tenn.

Blake Larsen, the lead detective on the case with the Overland Park Police Department, told "America's Newsroom" they were able to confirm the woman was there thanks to video from a nearby gas station.

The multistate search has been "extremely difficult," Larsen said, who is working from more than 400 miles away.

Carter's car, a gray 2011 GMC Acadia, is also missing, but the detective said he's been told it would be difficult to get a vehicle into the river and, if one did, they believe there would be definite signs of one going in.

Carter's mother said that when she talked to her, part-way through the trip, she described being disoriented and kept getting lost during her trip to Alabama.

"Nobody has figured out exactly why she wanted to leave that night and what got into her mind on wanting to go," Larsen said. "I've spoken with the family -- husband, mother, brother-in-law -- and I think they all knew that she wanted to seek mental help, but I don't think they knew to the extent to which she was in crisis."

Investigators know she left Overland Park, a suburb of Kansas City, the night of Aug. 1, and stopped at a hotel in West Plains, Mo., where she stayed for two hours and 20 minutes.

"That was the first time we put eyes on her on video and it shows that she was by herself," Larsen explained. "She doesn't look under duress and her vehicle's in the video."

But he said the hotel stay was "very strange."

"We feel that that shows she was in a mental health crisis even though she looks nonchalant walking in and out of the hotel," Larsen said. "She seemed to be at the hotel for two hours-plus. It was concerning."

Adam Carter, Marilane's husband and a lead pastor of Leawood Baptist Church in Leawood, Kan., directed volunteers to sign up at FindMarilane.com.

"Thank you so much for your words of encouragement. We see that and we just want to say thank you and continue to pray that we can have Marilane home, our three kids miss her, I miss her, and we want to have her home,” he said.