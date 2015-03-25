Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 20, 2014

Manslaughter added to charges over NYC car crash that killed pregnant woman, husband

By | Associated Press

NEW YORK – A New York City prosecutor says manslaughter has been added to the charges in the car crash that killed a pregnant woman and her husband.

The couple's baby was delivered after the wreck, but died a day later.

Julio Acevedo (ah-seh-VAY'-doh) previously was charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Brooklyn District Attorney Charles J. Hynes announced the additional charges Tuesday against him.

Police say Acevedo was speeding on March 3 before crashing into the hired car carrying Nachman (NAHK'-muhn) and Raizy Glauber (RAY'-zee GLOW'-bur).

The defendant was later arrested in Bethlehem, Pa.

His family has described Acevedo as a loving, stay-at-home dad. His lawyer says it was a tragic accident and not a crime.