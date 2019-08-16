Expand / Collapse search
Texas father’s body found in lake after 3-year-old daughter says, ‘Daddy went swimming’: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Authorities in Texas recovered a man’s body from a lake on Friday after an unaccompanied 3-year-old girl found sleeping alone on a boat, told officers, “Daddy went swimming.”

A local spotted the boat adrift on Lake Granbury found the girl on board and alerted the authorities, WFAA reported.

A local alerted authorities after finding a 3-year-old girl alone aboard a vessel on Lake Granbury, pictured. 

The girl’s father launched the boat from Granbury City Beach Boat Ramp around 5 p.m. Thursday, and the two never returned, Fox 4 reported.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was “in good condition” when she was found. Her identity was not released.

Multiple agencies searched for the girl’s father before locating a man's body about 60 feet from the boat, NBC DFW reported.

It was unclear why or how he ended up in the lake. The man's identity was not available as of Friday evening.

Lake Granbury is in northeast Texas, about 80 miles west of Dallas.

