Man’s Bible untouched after fire destroys his home

A Texas man has only one of his possessions left after his home and everything in it was destroyed by a fire Friday morning.



Charles House, of Tyler, was awakened by the smell of smoke and immediately ran out of his small home -- a storage unit that he had converted into a living space.



Everything was lost, but House’s Bible somehow survived the blaze.

“He said His word would not perish, and the Bible did not burn,” House told the local news. “It was scorched, but it did not burn.”

The fire marshal’s investigation found that hazardous wiring in the building was the cause of the inferno.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help House with the loss, but he considers it a blessing just to be alive.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “I can’t stop saying that because it’s a blessing. Thank God.”

House has raised more than half of his $5,000 goal from his GoFundMe page.