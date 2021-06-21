Expand / Collapse search
Iowa
Published
Last Update

Sheriff’s deputy shot multiple times by armed suspect, full-blown manhunt underway

Linn County Sheriff’s deputy has ‘serious injuries’

Greg Norman
Greg Norman
Police in Iowa are on the hunt Monday for an armed suspect who they say fled on foot after shooting a sheriff’s deputy multiple times, leaving him with "serious injuries." 

"As the deputy entered the store he was met by an armed suspect," the sheriff’s office said in a news release. "The suspect fired multiple times and the deputy was struck by multiple rounds from the armed suspect." 

The attack unfolded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night when the officer responded to an alarm going off at a Casey’s General Store location in Coggon, north of Cedar Rapids, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. 

The Casey's store in Coggon, Iowa, where the shooting happened last night, police say. (Google Maps)

Police say the individual then escaped in a van and was pursued by another responding deputy before crashing the vehicle in Coggon and fleeing on foot. 

Meanwhile, the wounded deputy was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. His identity was not released.  

Multiple law enforcement agencies are now searching for the suspect, described as a black male in his mid-30s around 6 feet tall and weighing about 210 pounds. 

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office says. 

"Stay indoors and lock your doors," the sheriff’s office added in a tweet. "Report suspicious activity immediately at 9-1-1." 

