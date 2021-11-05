Manchin confronted in DC by climate protesters; car blocked at parking garage: 'We want to live!'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Joe Manchin blockaded in his car by climate protesters who claim he tried to run them over

Climate change protesters boasted Thursday about blockading U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin's car at a Washington, D.C., parking garage, accusing the West Virginia Democrat of trying to run them over in his attempt to exit the structure.

"We blockaded Joe Manchin's car and he tried to run us over," stated a TikTok video posted by @hungry4climatejustice that showed the confrontation.

The clip shows protesters standing in front of and behind a luxury vehicle inside the parking garage, holding a banner while at least one person leans on the vehicle's hood. Others recorded themselves on video while yelling at the driver. The constant sound of a car horn can be heard throughout but it was not clear if it was Manchin honking.

"This is Joe Manchin's car slowly pressing into our peaceful protesters," a person says.

The group chanted, "We want to live! We want to live!" That phrase, along with "F--- Joe Manchin," was the rallying cry of the demonstration aimed at convincing Manchin to support President Biden's multitrillion-dollar Build Back Better spending package. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- CNN, MSNBC squeeze Joe Manchin on social spending bill

- Manchin deals major blow to Democratic efforts to include amnesty for illegal immigrants in spending bill

- Spanberger, Manchin hit Biden, progressives for massive reconciliation demands: 'Nobody elected him to be FDR'

- Cori Bush: Manchin opposition to Build Back Better is 'anti-Black'

Durham charges Igor Danchenko, Steele dossier sub-source, with making false statements to the FBI

Federal agents arrested the primary sub-source who contributed to the unverified anti-Trump dossier Thursday as part of Special Counsel John Durham’s investigations into the origins of the Russia probe.

Durham has been examining whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Igor Danchenko's arrest is linked to a federal grand jury indictment in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Durham is charging Danchenko, a Russian citizen residing in Virginia, with five counts of making false statements to the FBI. The charges stemmed from statements Danchenko made relating to the sources he used in providing information to an investigative firm in the United Kingdom.

Danchenko is believed to be the sub-source for former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who compiled the dossier that served as the basis for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against Trump campaign aide Carter Page. The dossier was funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign through law firm Perkins Coie. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Jarrett: Arrest of man behind phony dossier underscores lies of Russia hoax

- Danchenko attempts to plead not guilty, released without electronic monitor

- ABC, CBS, NBC newscasts ignore Durham indictment of Steele dossier sub-source after hyping Russia narrative

- Watters on Steele dossier sub-source arrest: 'All arrows point to the Clinton campaign'

Republican Jack Ciattarelli refuses to concede close New Jersey gubernatorial race

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli is refusing to concede defeat after Tuesday's election, despite calls from the media declaring incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy the winner.

"The governor's victory speech last night was premature," Ciattarelli said in a video message on Twitter. "No one should be declaring victory or conceding the election until every legal vote is counted."

Murphy's declaration of victory came as less than 1 percentage point separated the two candidates in a nail-biter race, a result many analysts did not expect in what is typically a reliably blue state.

But Ciattarelli argued that "after 2.4 million ballots" were counted, "there are still tens of thousands of vote-by-mail and provisional ballots yet to be counted."

The process to count the remaining ballots could drag on for weeks, with ballots arriving by Nov. 8 still eligible to be counted. The GOP candidate could also call for a recount, which under New Jersey law he would have to request within 17 days if there is reason to believe that an error has been made in counting the votes. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- New Jersey pollster admits he 'blew it' on governor's race, questions whether election polls should be used

- Ciattarelli campaign reacts to AP decision: 'Irresponsible' to call vote this early for Murphy

- Hannity reflects on how Democrats' liberal policies led to their poor election results

- Boebert celebrates Republican win with her own version of AOC's Met Gala dress

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- When the House is expected to vote on socialist spending, infrastructure bills

- How illegal immigrant charged with murder reportedly scammed his way into America

- New York Times' Nikole Hannah-Jones says Martin Luther King Jr. 'never called for a colorblind society'

- Michigan still has more than 25K dead people on the voter rolls, lawsuit claims

- Taylor, ground game help Colts find easy path past Jets

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Fed Chair Powell seen visiting White House on Thursday

- News Corp profit surges on gains in real estate, book publishing, news media

- Boeing shareholders reach settlement in 737 MAX board oversight suit

- October jobs report is expected to show a pickup in hiring

- Biden's social spending, infrastructure bills on track for House votes Friday

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity discussed what led to Democrats' disappointing results in Tuesday's elections, and even offered rare praise for party strategist James Carville on Thursday's edition of "Hannity."

Following Republican Glenn Youngkin's gubernatorial win in Virginia, and other GOP victories or strong showings in other races, Carville slammed the Democratic Party for engaging in battles over "stupid wokeness."

"Don’t just look at Virginia and New Jersey. Look at Long Island and Seattle, Washington. This defund-police lunacy and take Lincoln’s name off of schools … people see that. It’s having a suppressive effect across the country. Some people need to go to a woke detox center," Carville told "PBS NewsHour."

"James Carville believes his party lost its way and he is correct," Hannity said.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.