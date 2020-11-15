Expand / Collapse search
Manatee surprises Florida homeowner during Tropical Storm Eta

A 10-foot-long manatee was munching on grass in a man's backyard.

New York Post
Tropical Storm Eta makes 2nd Florida landfallVideo

Tropical Storm Eta makes 2nd Florida landfall

Fox News correspondent Charles Watson reports on the latest.

Tropical Storm Eta is bringing out all the monsters in Florida.

Early in the week, a humongous alligator was caught on camera strolling the grounds of the Valencia Golf & Country Club in Naples.

TROPICAL STORM ETA MAKES LANDFALL IN FLORIDA, MAN DIES AFTER BEING ELECTROCUTED IN STANDING WATER

Now, a video has surfaced of a monster manatee munching grass in a flooded backyard in Flagler Beach.

Matt Hathaway was so amazed by the 10-foot-long marine mammal that he posted a clip to Facebook. Adult manatees can stretch 13 feet and weigh more than 3,500 pounds.

“Tide so high we have a manatee munching on the grass IN OUR YARD,” Hathaway wrote.

In a later post, Hathaway noted: “You never know what you will catch on video around here.”

This article first appeared in the New York Post.