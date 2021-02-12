Man with ‘Not Drunk, Avoiding Potholes’ sticker busted for alleged DUI: report

A Portland man driving a red Jetta with a bumper sticker that read, "Not drunk, avoiding potholes," was arrested Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence, a report said.

Deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Jeffrey Cannon was driving at about 85 mph on Saturday night before he was pulled over, KOIN reported.

Cannon’s car—once stopped—rolled back and knocked into the patrol car, authorities said.

Deputies said Cannon informed them about a loaded Glock in the car, which authorities confiscated, according to the report. The gun did not have a serial number, they said.

The deputies also said they found beer cans and a baggie of cocaine, the report said. The report said Cannon took a field sobriety test and was allegedly double the legal limit.