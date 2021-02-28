Man wins $500G Powerball prize with numbers from his fortune cookie

This fortune cookie lived up to its name.

Ernesto Sorzano’s Chinese-takeout dinner paid off big-time when he played the set of lucky numbers in his fortune cookie on a North Carolina Powerball ticket, according to UPI.

Sorzano said he used the numbers when buying a $3 power-play ticket — and they ended up matching four of the winning ones, landing him $500,000.

FLORIDA MAN SAVES DOG FROM ALLIGATOR, SMOKES CIGAR THE WHOLE TIME

The Florida resident — who is in the process of moving to Huntersville, N.C. — told the news agency he’ll use his winnings to buy a new house there.

"This was a good investment," Sorzano said of his rice and shrimp dinner, plus dessert cookie.

"Unbelievable. I’m just super happy that my dreams came true," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sorzano took home $353,751 after taxes Monday, the report said.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, according to lottery officials.

To read more from The New York Post, click here.